Moscow and Kiev have been talking about a peace deal while their forces continue to fight after the February 24 Russia's military operation in Ukraine, but the question of territory could sink any chance of an agreement to end the conflict.

President Vladimir Putin says the "special military operation" is necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia, and Moscow had to defend against the "genocide" of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine.

Ukraine says it is fighting for its existence against a Russian imperial-style land grab and that Putin's claims of genocide are nonsense.

Türkiye, trying to mediate the conflict, has said the two sides are nearing agreement on critical issues. On the other hand, Britain has warned that Putin could be using peace talks as a smokescreen to regroup Russian forces.

Here's a look at the main issues that have been plaguing the prospect of a peace deal to end the conflict.

Territory

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and on February 21 it recognised two Russian-backed rebel regions of eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent states.

Since the offensive began, Russian forces have taken control of a swathe of territory across Ukraine's southern flank north of Crimea, territory around the rebel regions and territory to the east and west of the capital Kiev.

Russia has at least another 170,000 square kilometres of territory, an area about the size of Tunisia or the US state of North Dakota under its control.

Ukraine has said it will never recognise Russia's control over Crimea, the independence of the Russian-backed rebel regions or the vast additional territory taken by Russia.

"Our positions are unchanged," Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said. According to Podolyak, Ukraine insists on a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and strong security guarantees.

For Moscow, Ukrainian recognition of Russian control of Crimea, the rebel regions and probably the swathe of land north of Crimea which gives it a land bridge to Crimea and control over drinking water supplies for the peninsula would be essential.

The territory along the southern flank of Ukraine is of particular interest to Russia as it was added to Russia in 1783 by Russian Empress Catherine the Great.

An official in Zelenskyy’s office had reported that the main subject under discussion was whether Russian troops would remain in separatist regions in eastern Ukraine after the conflict and where the borders would be.

All of these factors make the issue of territory the toughest part of the talks, as Russia demands that Ukraine renounce over up to a third of its lands.

Neutrality

Russia also demands Ukraine to be a neutral country.

Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky says Ukraine has suggested it could be neutral like Austria or Sweden but with its own army.

Kiev has disputed that characterisation, while Medinsky said there were discussions about how big the Ukrainian army could be.

Moreover, Ukraine had initially insisted that the country would not give up on the prospect of joining NATO, going against a key demand by Russia that Ukraine should be banned from the alliance.

That stance has been changing with the continuing Russian operation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine would not become a NATO member soon because NATO members would not accept Ukraine.