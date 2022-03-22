No survivors have been found as rescuers searched the scattered wreckage of a China Eastern plane carrying 132 people that crashed on a wooded mountainside in southern Guangxi – the country’s worst air disaster in more than a decade.

“Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost have been found," state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday, more than 20 hours after the crash.

The Boeing 737-800, flight 5735, was flying at 8,840 metres when it entered a steep, fast dive around 0620GMT, according to data from FlightRadar24.com.

The plane plunged to 2,255 meters before briefly regaining about 370 meters in altitude, then dove again.

A base of operations was set up near the crash site with rescue vehicles, ambulances and an emergency power supply truck.

Scorch marks were visible from the crash and resulting fire, rescue workers said, with one speculating that passengers and their belongings had been "totally incinerated" from the intensity of the blaze.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an investigation into the crash and to ensure complete civil aviation safety.

READ MORE:Plane with 132 people on board crashes in China