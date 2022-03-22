Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is set to pay an official visit to Türkiye at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The visit will take place on Tuesday, when Rutte will be greeted with an official ceremony, followed by meetings and a press conference, an official statement published by Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

In meetings during the visit, bilateral relations will be reviewed in all dimensions, and steps that can be taken to further cooperation will be discussed, according to the statement.

In addition to bilateral relations, the leaders are also set to exchange views on current regional and international issues, especially Ukraine, it said.

Rutte was among more than 20 world leaders that Erdogan held phone calls with as part of Türkiye's diplomatic efforts towards achieving peace in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Good political, economic relations