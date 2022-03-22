WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cattle thieves blamed for killing over dozen Nigeria villagers
At least 16 people killed in remote Ganar-Kiyawa village of northwest Zamfara state, police say while local media report 37 deaths in the raid.
Cattle thieves blamed for killing over dozen Nigeria villagers
Nigeria is an ethnically diverse country beset by kidnappings, conflicts and insurgency. / TRTWorld
March 22, 2022

Gunmen from gangs of cattle thieves have killed 16 people in an attack on a remote village in northwest Nigeria, Police said, in the latest raid by the militants in the region.

Dozens of bandits on motorcycles invaded Ganar-Kiyawa village in Bukkuyum district on Monday, shooting dead 16 residents, according to Mohammed Shehu, the Zamfara state police spokesperson.

"The terrorists killed 16 people in the attack and fled before the deployment of police personnel," Shehu said.

"The police and the military are in the area to forestall further attacks and pursue the bandits."

A statement from the Zamfara state governor's office confirmed the attack, saying "many lives were reportedly lost and many others got injured", without giving details.

However, local media put the death toll as high as 37, including the village chief, with dozens kidnapped from the village which has been repeatedly targeted by the gangs.

Recommended

700,000 displaced 

Northwest and central Nigeria are a hub of criminal gangs of cattle thieves and those kidnapping for ransom who raid villages, killing and abducting residents after looting and burning homes.

The criminals who are known as bandits and who maintain camps in a vast forest, straddling Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger states have recently intensified mass abductions of students in schools for ransom.

The gangs continue to attack villages and abduct travellers at bogus checkpoints on highways despite the deployment of troops and government amnesty.

On Sunday, Ibrahim Dosara, Zamfara State information commissioner said bandit attacks in the state have displaced more than 700,000, prompting the state government to open eight camps to accommodate them.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?