WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deaths as car runs into Belgian carnival troupe
A car drove into a crowd of over 100 people gathered for an annual carnival, killing at least six people and injuring 20 others.
Deaths as car runs into Belgian carnival troupe
Media reports said the crash may have been caused by a car that was being chased by police. / EPA
March 20, 2022

A car crashed into a crowd of early morning carnival-goers in Belgium, killing at least six people and seriously injuring 20 people.

A crowd of over 100 were gathered in Strépy-Bracquegnies, a district of the town of La Louviere, at dawn on Sunday for the start of celebrations of carnival, which have been on hold for two years due to Covid-19.

“A car drove from the back at high speed and we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed,” Mayor Jacques Gobert said.

One child is among those who have died.

Media reports said the crash may have been caused by a car that was being chased by police.

"The driver was intercepted as he tried to get away," the mayor said.

The prosecutor's office said that in the early stages of the investigation there were no elements to suspect a terror motive.

READ MORE:Brussels police clash with protesters rallying against Covid-19 rules

Recommended

'A great party turned into a tragedy'

The town has triggered its emergency plan and many of those injured have been taken to a hospital in La Louviere, which is now in the pre-alert phase, according to local broadcaster Bel RTL.

Bel RTL reporter Fabrice Collignon was among those who witnessed the event.

"We heard an immense noise...and the car literally went into the group of people," he said.

"It's a scene I never thought I'd see in my life," Collignon said, adding that "there was music and smiles and three seconds later there were people screaming."

Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden expressed her condolences to the families of those killed and injured.

"What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy. We are monitoring the situation closely," she said in a tweet.

READ MORE:Car rams Germany carnival procession; dozens wounded

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?