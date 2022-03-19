WORLD
2 MIN READ
Son takes reins from father as Turkmenistan's new president
Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 40, said at his inauguration that his country aims to develop new trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and educational ties.
Son takes reins from father as Turkmenistan's new president
Serdar, who held prominent government posts, was seen as his father Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov's certain successor. / AFP Archive
March 19, 2022

The son of Turkmenistan's former president has been inaugurated as the new leader of the Central Asian country.

Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 40, took the oath of office on Saturday, a week after an election in which the central elections commission said he won 73 percent of the vote.

He said at his inauguration that “we are open to all countries and peoples of the world and aim to develop trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and educational ties with them in the future”.

He had faced eight other nominal contenders in the elections, all of whom praised his father, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who became president in 2006 and established a cult of personality.

READ MORE:Turkmenistan leader's son wins presidential vote

Certain successor

Recommended

The elder Berdymukhamedov announced his resignation last month. 

Serdar, who had been named to increasingly prominent government posts, most recently the Cabinet's deputy chairman, was seen as his certain successor.

Turkmenistan, a gas-rich nation of six million on the Caspian Sea, has long been difficult for outsiders to enter.

It has not reported a single case of infection in the coronavirus pandemic, a situation questioned by medical experts. 

It also has struggled to diversify its economy, which is overwhelmingly dependent on vast natural gas reserves.

READ MORE:Will Turkmenistan’s gamble to hand leadership from father to son pay off?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?