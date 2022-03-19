The son of Turkmenistan's former president has been inaugurated as the new leader of the Central Asian country.

Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 40, took the oath of office on Saturday, a week after an election in which the central elections commission said he won 73 percent of the vote.

He said at his inauguration that “we are open to all countries and peoples of the world and aim to develop trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and educational ties with them in the future”.

He had faced eight other nominal contenders in the elections, all of whom praised his father, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who became president in 2006 and established a cult of personality.

Certain successor