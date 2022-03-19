Türkiye has dispatched more than 520 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

Fifteen trucks carrying 524 tons of food and baby milk were on board a ship that set sail from Türkiye’s southern port of Tasucu.

The aid was prepared by the state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s directive.

“Along with the humanitarian aid, this ship carries the love and prayers of the Anatolian people,” Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said at a ceremony in Tasucu.

Yunus Sezer, head of AFAD, said another ship with 18 trucks of aid supplies will depart for Lebanon next week.

