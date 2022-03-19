At least 12 refugees drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a civil protection official has said.

The official added that the 12 bodies that were recovered off the coast of Nabeul were mostly of Syrian refugees.

A search was still underway.

In recent months, several people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings to Europe from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy.