Russia has accused Canada of childishly annotating a letter it sent at the United Nations seeking support for its draft resolution on providing aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine, which Ottawa reacted to with pointed comments.

Canada's UN mission added multiple remarks to the March 16 missive from Russia's UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, sparking a Twitter spat on Thursday.

"Thank you @CanadaONU for this kindergarten-level Russophobic libel!" Dmitry Polyanskiy, first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations, wrote on Twitter.

"It only shows that your diplomatic skills and good manners are at lowest ebb and gives an idea why your country’s bid for a non-permanent seat in #SecurityCouncil was voted down twice in 20yrs by UN membership," Polyanskiy said, adding a thumbs-down emoji.

Polyanskiy was reacting to a tweet by the Canadian mission to the UN which carried the missive edits.

"Thank you @RussiaUN for your letter dated March 16. Please see our suggested edits below. #StandWithUkraine #RespectTheCharter," the mission tweeted.

Canada's UN mission annotated one part of the Russian letter that read: "Like other members of the international community, we are gravely concerned about its deterioration."