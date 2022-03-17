Iran executed at least 280 people last year, according to a report published by the UN special rapporteur on the country, including at least 10 women, but a senior Iranian official called the report "biased and politically motivated."

Presenting a report to the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday, Javaid Rehman said the number of executions for charges related to narcotics laws had risen.

"In 2021, at least 280 individuals, including at least 10 women, were executed," he said.

The independent expert said he had also been informed that three "child offenders" — the term the United Nations uses for a person convicted of a crime committed when they were under the age of 18 — had been executed in 2021.

The number of women being executed had also risen, according to the report.

The report said more than 80 of the executions, including that of a woman and at least four Afghans, were for drugs offences, compared to 25 in 2020.

Rehman observed that last year saw an increase in executions of people from minority communities, with more than 40 Baloch and over 50 Kurds put to death.

Kazem Gharibabadi, vice-president of Iran's judiciary authority and secretary general of its High Council for Human Rights, lashed out at Rehman on Twitter.

"The High Council for Human Rights condemns the approach employed by the so-called special rapporteur on Iran, which proves that instead of pursuing a policy of dialogue and cooperation, he has favoured a biased and politically-motivated approach," he said.