Nearly 1,100 activists, opposition members and journalists are being detained on "politically motivated charges" in Belarus, the UN has said, calling for their release.

The UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday that the government of President Alexander Lukashenko was carrying out violations of a "widespread and systematic nature" since large-scale protests against his contested victory in 2020's elections.

The Minsk government carried out a "massive crackdown including widespread excessive use of force", she said in an address to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Bachelet also said that 13,500 people had been arrested after the August 2020 election and protests, and many had suffered repeated beatings as well as rapes and other forms of violence.

Belarus's delegation dismissed her report, with its diplomat Andrei Taranda telling the forum: "It is filled with allegations and false accusations.

"Its conclusions and recommendations are aimed at supporting any structures and organisations, as long as they work against Belarus," Taranda added.

