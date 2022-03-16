Famed Russian pianist Boris Berezovsky has shocked the classical world after calling for pressure to be increased on Ukraine by cutting power to the capital Kiev.

"I have a naive question…I understand that we take pity on them, that we do things delicately, but could we not stop caring about them, besiege them and cut off the electricity?" Berezovsky asked on a talk show on pro-Kremlin channel Pervy Kanal on March 10.

"What the Western media say is pure lies," the 53-year-old said.

"We need to win this war and then build something good and nice at home in this country…Eventually the truth will get to the people, I'm sure of it. A year will pass and the truth will win," he added.

Asked about the impact of rising energy prices in the West as a result of the conflict, Berezovsky said: "I don't care what happens in the West, they will find their solutions…I will definitely not go there for the next three years so…it's not my problem."

