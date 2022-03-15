A protester interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One, holding up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouting slogans denouncing the attack in Ukraine.

The sign, in English and Russian, on Monday read: "NO WAR. Stop the war.

Within seconds, the news program cut away to another scene.

An independent human rights group that monitors political arrests identified the woman as Marina Ovsyannikova.

The group, OVD-Info, posted on its website that Ovsyannikova, who identified herself as an employee of the station, was taken into police custody.

Ovsyannikova spoke out against the assault in a video on OVD-Info's website.

“What is going on now is a crime,” she said. “Russia is an aggressor country and Vladimir Putin is solely responsible for that aggression.”

