Forty-seven children were "killed or maimed" in Yemen's civil war in January and February following a surge in violence, the United Nations children's fund has said.

Children are the "first and most to suffer,” UNICEF said on Saturday, adding that a total of at least over 10,000 minors have been killed or injured in a war that has raged since 2015.

"Just over the first two months of this year, 47 children were reportedly killed or maimed in several locations across Yemen," Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF representative to Yemen, said in a statement.

"Since the conflict escalated in Yemen nearly seven years ago, the UN verified that more than 10,200 children have been killed or injured. The actual number is likely much higher."

Hundreds of thousands of people have died as a direct or indirect consequence of Yemen's war between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and government forces backed by a Saudi-led military coalition.

READ MORE:UN: Fighting in Yemen displaced over 23,000 people so far this year

Sustainable political solution