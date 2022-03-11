TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye: Antalya Diplomacy Forum will address challenges of the future
Over one-third of the world is being represented at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which has convened under the theme of “Recoding Diplomacy”, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
Türkiye: Antalya Diplomacy Forum will address challenges of the future
Türkiye's foreign minister stressed the need to put diplomacy at the service of peace and development. / AA
March 11, 2022

Over one-third of the world is being represented at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which will address the challenges of the years ahead, Türkiye's foreign minister has said.

The event is seeing participants from 75 countries, including 17 heads of state, 80 ministers and 39 representatives of global organisations, Mevlut Cavusoglu said in his opening address on Friday.

"In the coming years, we will have to tackle the risk of the post-colonial system crumbling in the entire world. 

"This would be a catastrophe because the existing institutions and mechanisms are already unable to meet our needs," he said.

With global inequality further deepening, there is a need to resolve emerging tensions, manage change, facilitate adaptation, and promote cooperation, he added.

Also needed is “a new language and a new understanding through digital capabilities. We need to spread messages in the most convincing manner while fighting against disinformation,” Cavusoglu said.

“But most importantly, we need to put diplomacy at the service of peace and development,” he said at the forum convened under the theme of “Recoding Diplomacy”.

READ MORE:Türkiye’s Antalya Forum looks for solutions to Russia-Ukraine war, and more

Recommended

Diplomacy first

In a video message, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said at the opening ceremony, "There is only one way forward: dialogue and diplomacy."

He added, "Diplomacy is the essence of the spirit of the United Nation's charter."

The drafters of the charter witnessed the "unspeakable damage" caused by the World War II, according to Guterres.

"To prevent it from happening again, they've built a collective security system based on the fundamental idea that diplomacy always should come first," he added.

Speaking on the theme of the event, Guterres said recoding diplomacy means "first looking back".

"Recoding diplomacy also means looking forward and recognising that diplomacy is a living process," he added.

"In these challenging times, recording diplomacy means a relentless and tireless search for peaceful solutions."

READ MORE:Türkiye: Comprehensive peace treaty between Russia, Ukraine on table

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay