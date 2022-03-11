Asian markets have mostly dropped as traders resumed their Ukraine-fuelled selling after the previous day's bounce, with data showing US inflation at a 40-year high adding pressure on the Federal Reserve to ramp up interest rates.

Bets on a more aggressive approach by the Fed to rein in runaway prices added to nervousness on trading floors on Friday, while the failure of high-level talks between Moscow and Kiev to de-escalate the war also helped torpedo a brief rebound in equities.

However, while oil rose it was well off the 14-year highs touched at the start of the week as governments embark on a diplomatic push to replace the output erased by strict sanctions and an embargo on Russian exports.

While the war in eastern Europe continues to rage, investor focus turned to the release Thursday of figures showing US inflation hit 7.9 percent in February, the highest since January 1982.

The reading comes just ahead of the Fed's next policy meeting, where it is expected to announce the first of what could be up to seven interest rate hikes this year.

While a phase of tightening is certain, speculation has been rife about how many and how steep the rises will be.

Rising food, fuel, shelter prices

The war has given officials an extra headache as the surge in oil markets will add upward pressure to consumer prices, though the bank must tread a fine line between fighting inflation and trying to prevent a recession.