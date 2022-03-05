BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Italy looks to Qatar for boosting energy supplies amid Ukraine war
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered sweeping Western sanctions that threaten to disrupt commodity flows, raising the spectre of gas shortages, blackouts and further price increases.
Italy looks to Qatar for boosting energy supplies amid Ukraine war
Italian foreign minister and the head of the country's energy group Eni are due to hold high-level talks in Qatar. / Reuters
March 5, 2022

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has flown to Qatar to discuss energy cooperation between the two nations as Italy stepped up efforts to secure new gas supplies in light of the Ukraine crisis.

Underscoring the sudden drive to bolster ties with the gas-rich Gulf state, Prime Minister Mario Draghi also spoke to the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, with energy high on the agenda, Draghi's office said in a statement on Saturday.

Di Maio and the head of Italian energy group Eni, Claudio Descalzi, were due to hold high-level talks in Qatar over the weekend, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The previously unannounced trip follows a visit by the two men to Algeria on Monday, where they asked for an increase in gas supplies from the North African country.

READ MORE: Russia-Ukraine stand-off: What are Europe’s natural gas alternatives?

Plans to cut Russian gas imports

Energy Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani was quoted as saying on Saturday that Italy aimed to rapidly cut more than half its Russian gas import and to be independent of Russian supplies within two or three years.

Recommended

In an interview with Corriere della Sera newspaper, Cingolani said he and Draghi would meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Monday to discuss placing a price cap on the purchase of Russian gas supplies.

"In an emergency period, one can fix a maximum price ... above which European operators cannot buy," he said, adding that the move was needed to prevent Russia's Gazprom profiting from surging energy prices.

Italy uses gas to generate 40 percent of its electricity and imports account for more than 90 percent of its gas needs. 

Last year 40 percent of those imports came from Russia and the government has said it wants to cut its reliance.

READ MORE:Qatar’s power-play: Gulf nation moves in to solve UK’s energy crisis

READ MORE: Italian cities turn off the lights in protest at high energy bills

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV