Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has flown to Qatar to discuss energy cooperation between the two nations as Italy stepped up efforts to secure new gas supplies in light of the Ukraine crisis.

Underscoring the sudden drive to bolster ties with the gas-rich Gulf state, Prime Minister Mario Draghi also spoke to the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, with energy high on the agenda, Draghi's office said in a statement on Saturday.

Di Maio and the head of Italian energy group Eni, Claudio Descalzi, were due to hold high-level talks in Qatar over the weekend, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The previously unannounced trip follows a visit by the two men to Algeria on Monday, where they asked for an increase in gas supplies from the North African country.

Plans to cut Russian gas imports

Energy Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani was quoted as saying on Saturday that Italy aimed to rapidly cut more than half its Russian gas import and to be independent of Russian supplies within two or three years.