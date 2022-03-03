TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye names new agriculture, forestry minister
Türkiye's President Erdogan appoints Vahit Kirisci to head Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, a position his predecessor Bekir Pakdemirli vacated.
Türkiye names new agriculture, forestry minister
Vahit Kirisci was a deputy in the 22nd parliament of Türkiye. / AA
March 3, 2022

Türkiye has appointed Vahit Kirisci as the new agriculture and forestry minister after his predecessor Bekir Pakdemirli stepped down, according to the Official Gazette.

Pakdemirli had requested an exemption from his chair, the gazette said on Thursday.

Kirisci, 62, has a bachelor's degree in agricultural engineering and a doctoral degree from Cranfield University in the UK. He became a professor in 2003. 

Recommended

Kirisci was a deputy in the 22nd parliament of Türkiye. 

He became a member of the Türkiye-EU Joint Parliamentary Commission and served as deputy chairman. 

Previously, Kirisci served as chairman of the Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay