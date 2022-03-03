Iranian authorities have released on bail an activist who was jailed for criticising proposed legislation to further police Iran's already-censored Internet, his family said.

Hossein Ronaghi, a blogger and free-speech activist, disappeared on February 23rd after criticising the “Users Protection Bill,” a vaguely worded text that would block additional foreign content including some social media. It has been criticized by many Iranians.

Ronaghi’s brother, Hassan, who also is an activist, tweeted of the release late Wednesday. His brother had gone on hunger strike to protest his detention.

