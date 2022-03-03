WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran releases activist who opposed Internet control bill
Free-speech activist has been released on bail after being jailed for criticising Iran's censorship policy for the Internet.
Iran releases activist who opposed Internet control bill
The Iranian government has long blocked access to many websites and social media platforms, from YouTube and Facebook to Twitter and Telegram / Reuters
March 3, 2022

 Iranian authorities have released on bail an activist who was jailed for criticising proposed legislation to further police Iran's already-censored Internet, his family said.

Hossein Ronaghi, a blogger and free-speech activist, disappeared on February 23rd after criticising the “Users Protection Bill,” a vaguely worded text that would block additional foreign content including some social media. It has been criticized by many Iranians. 

Ronaghi’s brother, Hassan, who also is an activist, tweeted of the release late Wednesday. His brother had gone on hunger strike to protest his detention.

READ MORE: Explained: Iranian bill seeks to restrict online freedoms even further

Recommended

Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei has called social media in Iran “unbridled,” and Ronaghi says he wants it further controlled. The language in the bill has yet to be finalized, but it could lead to the disruption of international internet services and websites such as Instagram that have not yet been blocked.

The Iranian government has long blocked access to many websites and social media platforms, from YouTube and Facebook to Twitter and Telegram. Many Iranians access social media through VPNs and proxies. Instagram and WhatsApp remain unblocked.

READ MORE:Instagram blocks accounts of Iran Guards commanders

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows