WORLD
2 MIN READ
Collective of US states probes TikTok's impact on children
Consortium of eight states says it will look into the harms TikTok can cause to its young users and what the company knew about those possible harms.
Collective of US states probes TikTok's impact on children
TikTok has soared in popularity in recent years, with over 85 million users in 2022 in the US alone. / Reuters
March 3, 2022

A consortium of US states has announced an investigation into TikTok's possible harms to young users of the platform, which has boomed in popularity, especially among children.

Officials across the United States have launched their own probes and lawsuits against Big Tech giants as the national government has failed to pass new regulations due in part to partisan gridlock.

The consortium of eight states will look into the harms TikTok can cause to its young users and what TikTok knew about those possible harms, said a statement from California attorney general Rob Bonta on Wednesday.

The investigation focuses, among other things, on TikTok's techniques to boost young user engagement, including efforts to increase the frequency and duration of children's use.

"We don't know what social media companies knew about these harms and when," Bonta said in a statement.

"Our nationwide investigation will allow us to get much-needed answers and determine if TikTok is violating the law in promoting its platform to young Californians," he added.

Recommended

Series of probes and lawsuits

TikTok's short-form videos have boomed in popularity with the youngest users, prompting growing concern from parents over the potential their children could develop unhealthy use habits or be exposed to harmful content.

The platform welcomed the investigation as a chance to be provide information on its efforts to protect users.

"We care deeply about building an experience that helps to protect and support the well-being of our community," TikTok's statement said.

"We look forward to providing information on the many safety and privacy protections we have for teens," it added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows