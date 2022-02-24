TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'US does not get to criticise Türkiye’s broadcast regulations'
Turkish Presidential Communications Director's response comes after the US expressed concerns over Türkiye’s media regulator urging three international broadcasters to apply for an online broadcasting license.
'US does not get to criticise Türkiye’s broadcast regulations'
Türkiye's communications chief Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, "Sovereignty and reciprocity are cornerstones of international relations." / AA
February 24, 2022

Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) has urged three international broadcasters to apply for an online broadcasting license as the head of the Turkish Presidential Communications Director said "US does not get to criticise Türkiye’s regulations."

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price expressed "concern" on Twitter about RTUK's requirement, claiming that the decision to ask for licensing is "to expand government control over free press outlets by applying broadcasting requirements to Voice of America Turkish and other online outlets."

Türkiye's communications chief Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, "Sovereignty and reciprocity are cornerstones of international relations."

"The US does not get to criticise Türkiye’s regulations whilst regulating the activities of foreign media organisations on American soil," he said. "The age of inequality in bilateral relations is over." 

'Technical requirement'

Recommended

Previously, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic on Twitter said, "License application is not an obstacle for broadcasting, it is a mere technical requirement."

"TRT (Turkish Radio and Television Corporation) abides by relevant regulations for its activities in the US Is that censorship? We expect the same from Voice of America Turkish and others," Bilgic added.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Strong communication network needed against Islamophobia

In line with the new regulation, online content providers should obtain a new license and comply with RTUK’s guidelines to continue broadcasting in Türkiye.

Online streaming services Netflix and Amazon Prime Video obtained licenses in late 2020 by complying with new RTUK online broadcasting rules.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay