WORLD
2 MIN READ
US pregnancy deaths show massive toll on Black women in first Covid year
About one-third of pregnant women and new mothers who died in 2020 were Black, even though Black Americans make up just over 13 percent of US population, government report says.
US pregnancy deaths show massive toll on Black women in first Covid year
The death rate in 2020 among Black women was 2.9 times that of white women, up from 2.5 times in 2018 and 2019, the data showed. / Reuters Archive
February 24, 2022

Black women in the United States were nearly three times as likely to die during or shortly after pregnancy over the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic than white women, according to a government report.

Overall, as the pandemic took hold, the number of maternal deaths rose 14 percent to 861 in 2020 from 754 in 2019, according to the report from the National Center for Health Statistics.

The maternal death rate in 2020 among Black women was 2.9 times that of white women, up from 2.5 times in 2018 and 2019, the data showed.

About one-third of the pregnant women and new mothers who died in 2020 were Black, even though Black Americans make up just over 13 percent of the US population, the report showed.

Age risk factor 

Recommended

Age also proved to be a significant risk factor. 

The mortality rate in women aged 40 and above was nearly eight times that of women younger than 25, according to the data.

An international data review published last year showed that rates of stillbirth and maternal deaths rose by around a third during the Covid-19 pandemic, with pregnancy outcomes worsening overall for both babies and mothers worldwide.

Pooling data from 40 studies across 17 countries, that review had found that lockdowns, disruption to maternity services, and fear of attending healthcare facilities all added to pregnancy risks, leading to generally worse results for women and infants.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows