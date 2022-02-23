Hundreds of truckers and their supporters have gathered in southern California ahead of a planned convoy across the United States to protest against pandemic restrictions.

Inspired by the demonstrations that crippled Canada's cities for weeks, organisers of "The People's Convoy" want an end to mask mandates, vaccination requirements and business shut-downs that are intended to slow the march of Covid-19.

"Let's get back to normal," said Bryan Brase on Wednesday, whose rig was near the front of the caravan in the small town of Adelanto.

"I think everybody's here for different reasons, but it all boils down to the same thing: Freedom and liberty," said Shane Class, who had travelled from Idaho to join the rally.

"It's time for our government to start understanding that people want that freedom in the Constitution back."

Hundreds of national guards mobilised

The caravan was expected to start out later Wednesday on an 11-day drive to the Washington DC area, arriving on March 5, though organisers say they do not intend to enter the city itself.

That assurance has not prevented the mobilisation of 700 National Guard to provide added security around the nation's capital, as authorities fret over a possible repeat of the January 6, 2021 invasion of Congress by supporters of defeated president Donald Trump.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Guardsmen would not be armed, and will not be empowered to arrest people, but would be reporting wrongdoing to local police.