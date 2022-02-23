The ongoing standoff between Russia and the West has shone the spotlight on the Minsk agreements, which observers say are as good as dead after Moscow's recognition of two rebel-held breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Western-brokered peace agreements seeking a peaceful resolution to the eastern Ukraine conflict "do not exist now".

Last decade, Ukraine and the Russian-backed separatists signed the two agreements to resolve the conflict in Donetsk and Luhansk that has killed more than 14,000 people. The accords were negotiated in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

But Moscow, which is accused of aiding the separatists, and Kiev, where street protests led to the ouster of a pro-Russian leader in 2014, interpret the accords very differently.

The separatist regions have been on the boil since a Kremlin-backed insurgency following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, and escaped Kiev's control that year.

Here are key things to know about the Minsk accords.

Minsk 1

1) Ukraine and the separatists agreed to a 12-point ceasefire deal in September 2014. The pact quickly broke down, with violations by both sides.