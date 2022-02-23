Türkiye and Bosnia have begun a special training project for Bosnian citizens to mark the 30th anniversary of the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina and celebrate bilateral ties between both countries.

Bosnia and Herzegovina became independent from the former Yugoslavia when an independence referendum was held between February 29 and March 1, 1992.

The project "Applied Training Program on Intercultural Strategic Communication" is organised by non-profit Yunus Emre Institute (YEI) and aims to train volunteers who will serve as "peace envoys" in the international arena, showing the unity and integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Seref Ates, president of YEI, said the institute aims to further strengthen the centuries-old bond between the two communities.

"Following the foundation of YEI, the first branch we opened was in Sarajevo. This shows how much value Türkiye and YEI add to Bosnia and Herzegovina," Ates said.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's envoy to Ankara Adis Alagic underlined that everything that Bosniaks need is available in Türkiye.