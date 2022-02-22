An Israeli court on Tuesday has suspended the eviction order against a Palestinian family, who lived in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

The decision was welcomed by the family that would otherwise be evicted in March.

Recent provocative acts of certain Jewish groups in the region are believed to have affected the court's decision.

Speaking to an Anadolu Agency journalist afterwards, 73-year-old Fatma Salim said “I am delighted that the eviction order has been suspended. They were going to force us out at the beginning of March. But thank Allah our lawyer Macid Ganayim informed us that the decision has been suspended.”

Fatma Salim said she wasn’t informed about how long the suspension would last, but that they have to pay the court 25,000 shekels (approx. $7750) for the ruling to be valid.

Fatma Salim’s son Eyup Salim said that even though he is happy about the ruling, the threat of eviction still loomed over their heads.

Eyup Salim said “We are anxious that they will do what they did to the Semase family home. Their eviction was also suspended because of the tensions in the neighbourhood. But days later their home was invaded and they were forcibly removed. I hope it will turn out to be what’s best for us.”