Turkey on Tuesday repatriated from Russia one of its nationals who is suffering from lung problems but was unable to get treatment there due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the health minister.

Medical student Haluk Hasan Seyithanoglu was returned via an ambulance airplane, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

“Our brother, who could not get surgery in Russia due to the coronavirus epidemic, was taken under treatment at the instructions of our president. I hope he gets well soon.”