Vienna Airport is offering onsite coronavirus testing from today to enable passengers entering Austria to avoid having to be quarantined for 14 days.

Passengers arriving at the airport have been required to present a health certificate showing a negative Covid-19 result which is no older than four days or go into quarantine.

From Monday, passengers can have a molecular biological (polymerise chain reaction or PCR) Covid-19 test at the airport, and get the result in two to three hours, the airport said.

"Air travel, whether business journeys or urgent trips...will thus become safer and easier," it added on Sunday.

Last month, Emirates, in coordination with Dubai Health Authority (DHA), said it was the first airline to conduct on-site rapid Covid-19 tests for passengers. Hong Kong International Airport was the world’s first airport to introduce mandatory Covid-19 testing on April 8.

Austrian quarantines that have already begun can be ended if the person is found to be clear of Covid-19, Vienna Airport said.