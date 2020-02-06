WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two dead as high-speed train derails in Italy
The high-speed state railways train had departed from Milan at 0410GMT and was headed south to Bologna when it derailed. At least 27 people were also wounded in the incident.
Two dead as high-speed train derails in Italy
A handout photograph taken and released by the Italian police on February 6, 2020 shows a derailed train outside the city of Lodi near Milan, northern Italy. / AFP
February 6, 2020

Italian authorities say a high-speed passenger train has derailed in northern Italy, killing two railway workers and injuring 27 people.

Civil Protection chief Angelo Borrelli has told state radio that the state-railway train went off the rails, striking another train on adjacent tracks in the countryside near the town of Lodi. He says one of the dead was a train engineer.

Rai state TV says the other train involved is a freight train.

Borrelli said the high-speed state railways train had departed from Milan at 0410GMT and was headed south to Bologna when it derailed.

Borrelli said two of the injured were in serious condition, while the other 25 were less seriously injured.

Recommended

The passenger train is part of a popular high-speed rail service known as Freccia Rossa, or Red Arrow service. 

Borrelli says the train was traveling at 298 kph when it derailed, smashing into the other train.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear which of two trains the dead railway workers were aboard.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin