Syrian regime on Wednesday pressed on with their offensive in the northwest that has displaced half a million people despite heightened tensions with Turkey.

Russian-backed Syrian regime forces on Wednesday pressed on with their offensive in Idlib, where they have seized more than 20 towns and villages over the past 24 hours, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and state news agency SANA.

Intensive aerial bombardment and ground fighting in Idlib region, a de-escalation zone, since December have killed almost 300 civilians and triggered one of the largest waves of displacement in the nine-year war.

The UN and aid groups have condemned the escalation and called for an end to hostilities in a region that is home to three to four million people, half of them already displaced from other parts of Syria.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday warned that his country will give Syrian forces till the end of February to retreat behind Turkish military posts. He accused them of driving "innocent and grieving people" towards the Turkish border.

Fall of Saraqeb

With their latest advance, the Syrian regime has nearly encircled Saraqeb in southern Idlib and is now within less than a mile of the strategic highway town, which has been emptied of its residents following weeks of bombardment, the observatory said.

Holdout opposition forces can only exit from the north, with regime forces deployed on all other sides, according to the war monitor group.

A regime military source quoted by SANA late Tuesday said the regime was giving its enemies in Saraqeb and nearby areas a "last chance", calling on them to surrender their arms.

The Syrian regime was poised this week to recapture Saraqeb. But its push hit a snag after regime forces exchanged deadly fire with Turkish troops on Monday, an escalation UN chief Antonio Guterres called "extremely worrying".

Regime shelling of Turkish positions in Idlib killed seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor, Ankara said.

Erdogan said retaliatory strikes killed at least 70 regime troops. The observatory put the toll at a lower number, 13 troops