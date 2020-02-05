The UN Security Council on Tuesday discussed the International Court of Justice's order that Myanmar must do all it can to prevent genocide against the Rohingya Muslims, but failed to agree on a statement.

Myanmar’s ally China as well as Vietnam, which is part of the regional Association of Southeast Nations along with Myanmar, objected, diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the meeting was closed.

Instead, the European Union members of the council urged Myanmar in a joint statement to reporters afterward to comply with the measures ordered by the UN’s top court, stressing that they are “compulsory under international law.”

France, Germany, Belgium and Estonia along with former council member Poland also urged Myanmar “to take credible action to bring to justice those responsible for human rights violations.”

“Myanmar must address the root causes of its conflicts, in Rakhine State, but also in Kachin and Shan States,” the EU members said. “Accountability of perpetrators of human rights and humanitarian law violations is a necessary part of this process.”