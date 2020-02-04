US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday offered condolences for Turkish troops killed by Syrian regime shelling in Idlib and reiterated Washington's support amid clashes with regime forces.

Pompeo called the attack on Turkish observation posts by forces loyal to Bashar al Assad's regime a "grave escalation."

"We stand by our NATO Ally Turkey in the aftermath of the attack, which resulted in the death of multiple Turkish personnel serving at an observation post used for coordination and de-escalation, and fully support Turkey’s justified self-defence actions in response,” he said in a statement. "We send our condolences to the Government of Turkey on their deaths.”

Syrian regime shelling on Monday left eight Turkish soldiers dead and several others wounded, according to the defence ministry. In retaliation, Turkey struck more than 50 targets and killed 76 Syrian soldiers.

The top US diplomat reiterated that Washington condemned assaults on Idlib residents by Assad and its allies.

"Brutal actions by the Assad regime, Russia, the Iranian regime, and Hezbollah are directly preventing the establishment of a ceasefire in northern Syria," said Pompeo, as he called for an end to the attacks, access for humanitarian aid and peace in line with UNSCR 2254 – a 2015 UN Security Council resolution that called for a ceasefire in Syria and a political settlement of the conflict.

"The United States will do all in its powers to block any reintegration of the Assad regime into the international community until it complies with all provisions of UNSCR 2254, including a nationwide ceasefire that incorporates Idlib," he concluded.