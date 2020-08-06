TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Calm in Libya for now but 'problem persists' – Turkish FM
With a ramped-up Russian and Emirati presence in Libya, Turkey is engaging international stakeholders to maintain stability and prevent aggressive expansion.
Calm in Libya for now but 'problem persists' – Turkish FM
Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives in Libya at the head of a delegation. / AA
August 6, 2020

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has met with the head of Libya's UN-recognised government in Tripoli to find a political solution to end the country's conflict.

The meeting took place on Thursday, and saw Cavusoglu accompanied by his Maltese counterpart Evaris Bartolo, where they exchanged views with Fayez al Sarraj, head of the Government of National Accord (GNA) backed by Ankara against eastern-based warlord Khalifa Haftar.

READ MORE: Russian cargo planes deliver Syrian fighters to Libya

'Problem persists'

"Even if there is no officially declared ceasefire, calm reigns on the ground" for now, Cavusoglu told reporters after the meeting.

But "Libya's problem persists", he added.

A "durable" ceasefire should mean that the GNA, Libya's "legitimate government", is able to spread its control to the east of Tripoli, in areas currently held by warlord Haftar's militias, Cavusoglu said.

That, he added, means being able to take control of the strategic port of Sirte, the gateway to the country's oilfields, and Al Jufra airbase, to the south.

READ MORE:Libyan army heads for front to liberate Sirte from Haftar's militias

Recommended

Continuing conflict

Haftar, he added, "still does not believe in a political solution and can attack... Tripoli any time".

Warlord Haftar launched an offensive last year to seize Tripoli, headquarters of the GNA, but earlier this year forces loyal to the UN-recognised government pushed the militia leader from much of western Libya.

GNA forces have also vowed to retake Sirte, the last major settlement before the traditional boundary between western Libya and Haftar's stronghold in the east.

Libya has been mired in chaos since the 2011 overthrow of longtime leader Moamer Gaddafi, with rival political and armed groups battling for control.

Tensions have been running high between Turkey and nations that back warlord Haftar, notably Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The GNA signed security and maritime agreements with Turkey last year, and Ankara's military support has included drones that helped retake Libya's northwest.

Cavusoglu meets EU foreign policy chief

Cavusoglu met with the EU's foreign policy chief to discuss relations between Ankara and Brussels, as well as regional matters.

"Met w/ High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles of the EU. Our relations should not be taken hostage by some member states," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter, following the meeting held in Mediterranean island nation of Malta.

He added: "EU should keep its promises on migration. Turkey will continue to defend forever her rights in the Eastern Mediterranean."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation