A little-known shipping company based in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) took over the management of some oil tankers which were used to carry the Venezuelan oil in order to bypass the US oil sanctions on the South American country, according to a special report published by Reuters.

In June, the UAE company, Muhit Maritime FZE, changed the vessels’ names and resumed transportation of Venezuelan crude oil during the second half of the year.

The Muhit Maritime FZE, one of the three companies dealing with the Venezuelan oil, has come under fire for its role in bypassing the US oil sanctions, according to the Reuters' examination of internal shipping documents from Venezuela’s state oil company.

Just in six months, it is expected that the company had transported millions of barrels of oil produced by state-run Petroleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA, according to the internal documents.

Muhit Maritime, Issa Shipping FZE and Asia Charm Ltd did not respond to letters and emails from Reuters and their ultimate owners are not listed in the UAE’s publicly-available corporate registry.

The report shows how the UAE, one of Washington’s closest allies in the Middle East, has become a hub of dodging the US oil sanctions on Venezuela.

Washington has long been trying to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by cutting off the oil-rich nation’s crude exports.

These three companies totally shipped nearly 3.9 percent of total Venezuelan oil and fuel exports in 2020 through December 18, according to Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data and Equasis, the shipping database.