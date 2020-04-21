On Monday, Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz agreed to form a unity government in Israel after a year-long political crisis in the country.

According to the agreement, Netanyahu, the current interim leader, will remain in the top office for 18 months and then Gantz will replace him and complete a three-year term. It also means that Israel’s longest-serving leader Netanyahu will remain in the office during his upcoming trials on corruption charges.

In addition, Netanyahu is also likely to gain significant influence over judicial appointments as it was his key demand from his rival Gantz to accept the deal, while Gantz’s party will take control over some senior government ministries which account for half of all ministries including defence and foreign affairs.

While the coalition will serve as an ‘emergency government’ for the first six months and Gantz’s party will take control of the key ministries in the following period, experts are concerned about Palestinians’ situation as no laws will be introduced during the first initial period except the US President Trump’s so-called Middle East Plan, which includes annexing Jordan Valley, illegal Jewish settlements and other territories under occupation which have been violating international law.

"Very serious, challenging days"

“Despite the fact it seems that Jews tend to be more flexible in terms of foreign affairs in the initial six months, this unity government will apply the same principles when it comes to Palestine issue just like the previous Israeli governments,” Selim Han Yeniacun, told TRT World, who is an author of two books on Palestine-Israel conflict.

Adding that although Gantz seems to have control of the economy and agriculture, he doesn’t believe he will make much change in the occupation of the West Bank.

Also, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said “The formation of an Israeli annexation government means ending the two-state solution and the dismantling of the rights of the people of Palestine," on Twitter.