Hong Kong police reopened public access to a university campus Friday after blocking it for 12 days to try to arrest anti-government protesters holed up inside.

A cordon around the university has been lifted and investigators have left Hong Kong Polytechnic University, a statement posted on the police Facebook page said.

About 100 officers first entered the campus Thursday to collect evidence and remove dangerous items. The statement said that over two days, they seized 3,989 gasoline bombs, 1,339 explosive items, 601 bottles of corrosive liquids and 573 weapons.

Twenty people still hiding?

Police did not encounter any protesters. One masked protester told media the night before police came in that about 20 people were still hiding to avoid arrest.

They were the holdouts from roughly 1,000 protesters who had retreated inside the campus after battling police on nearby streets. A few escaped a police cordon, but police say they arrested 700 people and recorded the details of 300 minors who could face charges later.

The stand-off at the university was one of the most dramatic episodes in six months of unrest that began in June, with protests over an extradition bill seen as an erosion of freedoms promised when the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997.

Protesters have since expanded their demands to include fully democratic elections and an investigation into police use of tear gas, rubber bullets and other force to suppress the demonstrations. More than 5,000 people have been detained since June.

'One country, two systems'

In Thailand, city leader Carrie Lam said Hong Kong is undergoing a difficult period but that the fundamentals of the Asian financial centre, including its strengths under the “one country, two systems” framework, remain strong.