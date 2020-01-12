WORLD
4 MIN READ
Suit over US Border Patrol detention conditions goes to trial
The lawsuit filed in 2015 applies to eight Border Patrol facilities in Arizona where attorneys say migrants are held in unsafe and inhumane conditions.
Suit over US Border Patrol detention conditions goes to trial
In this August 9, 2012, file photo, suspected illegal immigrants are transferred out of the holding area after being processed at the Tucson Sector of the US Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Tucson, Arizona. / AP
January 12, 2020

A years-old lawsuit challenging detention conditions in several of the Border Patrol’s Arizona stations will go to trial Monday as the agency as a whole has come under fire following several migrant deaths.

The lawsuit filed in 2015 applies to eight Border Patrol facilities in Arizona where attorneys say migrants are held in unsafe and inhumane conditions. 

A preliminary injunction granted by US District Court Judge David C. Bury in 2016 already requires the Tucson Sector to provide clean mats and thin blankets to migrants held for longer than 12 hours and to allow them to wash or clean themselves.

But advocates say the Border Patrol still holds immigrants for prolonged periods in filthy and freezing conditions. Although the lawsuit predates last year’s surge in immigrant arrivals at the southern border, it illustrates some of the challenges posed when migrants are detained, especially if they are children.

Nearly 852,000 people — largely families with kids — were apprehended last fiscal year. This prompted cries of a crisis at the border from government officials looking to stem the numbers and widespread allegations of subpar conditions in Border Patrol facilities that are designed for short-term stays for adults.

In Arizona, migrants and advocates have long complained about the infamously named “hieleras,” or iceboxes, where those apprehended by the Border Patrol are held before being turned over to another agency or deported.

Photos from 2015 that were evidence in the case show men jammed together under an aluminium blanket and a woman using a concrete floor littered with trash to change a baby’s diaper. Others showed rusty toilets, dirty toilet paper on the floor and a malfunctioning water fountain.

Recommended

“We’re talking about ensuring that the government is meeting constitutional standards when it comes to the detention of people in these facilities,” said Victoria Lopez, advocacy and legal director for the ACLU of Arizona, one of the organisations that sued.

In 2017, Bury said the agency violated court orders by failing to preserve surveillance footage that it was required to turn over. Bury partially granted a motion to hold the Tucson Sector in civil contempt over video files that were irreparably damaged, agreeing the agency knew about the bad files but didn’t notify plaintiffs.

The Border Patrol didn't respond to a request for comment. It has defended its practices in the past, saying its facilities are designed for short-term stays and that a variety of factors affect how long someone is there.

Immigrants held in the Tucson Sector spent an average of nearly 54 hours in custody during the fiscal year that ended on September 30.

“The number of individuals in a given hold room is never intended to create discomfort or challenges for those in custody, but rather is determined by operational concerns,” government attorneys wrote in a filing on January 6. 

“Food, water, sanitation, hygiene items, bedding, medical care, etc., are not withheld as a punitive measure, and station temperatures are not set for punitive purposes.”

The trial is expected to take two weeks.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia