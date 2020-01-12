A years-old lawsuit challenging detention conditions in several of the Border Patrol’s Arizona stations will go to trial Monday as the agency as a whole has come under fire following several migrant deaths.

The lawsuit filed in 2015 applies to eight Border Patrol facilities in Arizona where attorneys say migrants are held in unsafe and inhumane conditions.

A preliminary injunction granted by US District Court Judge David C. Bury in 2016 already requires the Tucson Sector to provide clean mats and thin blankets to migrants held for longer than 12 hours and to allow them to wash or clean themselves.

But advocates say the Border Patrol still holds immigrants for prolonged periods in filthy and freezing conditions. Although the lawsuit predates last year’s surge in immigrant arrivals at the southern border, it illustrates some of the challenges posed when migrants are detained, especially if they are children.

Nearly 852,000 people — largely families with kids — were apprehended last fiscal year. This prompted cries of a crisis at the border from government officials looking to stem the numbers and widespread allegations of subpar conditions in Border Patrol facilities that are designed for short-term stays for adults.

In Arizona, migrants and advocates have long complained about the infamously named “hieleras,” or iceboxes, where those apprehended by the Border Patrol are held before being turned over to another agency or deported.

Photos from 2015 that were evidence in the case show men jammed together under an aluminium blanket and a woman using a concrete floor littered with trash to change a baby’s diaper. Others showed rusty toilets, dirty toilet paper on the floor and a malfunctioning water fountain.