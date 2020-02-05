A recent poll for the US-based Ruderman Family Foundation finds that, “Jews who identify with liberal streams feel that the relationship (with Israel) is weaker than their counterparts.”

The poll was conducted by the Mellman Group on a sample of 2,500 Jews in the United States in December 2019.

When asked about “one of the most important reasons” American Jews were feeling less connected to Israel, 39 percent listed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s support for US President Donald Trump as the main reason.

Another reason –– with 33 percent saying they were feeling less connected to Israel because of it –– was listed as the growing power of right-wing and religious forces in Israel, Haaretz reported.

Other reasons listed were Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, its settlement policy in the West Bank, and its disenfranchisement of non-Orthodox Jews.

The report notes that 25 percent of respondents listed the treatment of Palestinians and Israeli settlement policies as their main complaints while 20 percent cited policies that alienate non-Orthodox Jews.

American Jews, especially liberal ones, tend to lean Democratic, and are sympathetic to the plight of the Palestinians. According to Haaretz, Donald Trump had the support of only 24 percent of American Jews in the presidential election of 2016.

Traditionally, American Jews have been proponents of a two-state solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict that, according to Haaretz, would include “at least a partial dismantling of the West Bank settlements.”

Looking at US-Israel relations, a greater share of the respondents (39 percent) said it had weakened in the past five years in contrast to those who said it had strengthened (32 percent).

Yet when it came to observant Jews, the picture changed: Among Orthodox Jews, the percent of those who said their connection to Israel had strengthened in the past five years (50 percent) was ten times those who said it had weakened (five percent).

Less observant Jews were more likely to reply that their connection to Israel had weakened: 28 percent of Reform Jews said it had weakened in contrast to 21 percent saying it had strengthened.