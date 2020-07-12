The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have held video talks chaired by the EU on Sunday as they seek a solution to one of Europe's most intractable territorial disputes.

EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell called on the two sides to show "political courage" to find a way forward, saying the lack of a solution was restricting economic progress and risking instability.

Serbia has refused to recognise Kosovo's unilateral declaration of independence after the province broke away in the bloody 1998-99 war that was ended only by a NATO bombing campaign against Serb troops.

"The absence of a solution is hampering the development of the two sides," Borrell, who is chairing the talks alongside the EU's special representative for the dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, said before the talks began.

Borrell said the aim was to "restart serious and intense work" on normalising relations between the two sides.

"These talks will require political courage from both sides, will require commitment and engagement in the spirit of compromise and pragmatism," he said.

"It has never been easy to find solutions to problems that have been so lasting and so painful but this is why we are here today – to try again." Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will each hold talks with Borrell and Lajcak before all sides gather for a virtual round table session.

Sunday's round follows another virtual meeting held on Friday and attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In a joint statement after Friday’s talks, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Vucic and Hoti “agreed to resume the dialogue” and to “deepen cooperation” in various areas to help rebuild trust.

The statement noted that “the normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia is extremely important for security and stability in the region and, beyond that, of great significance for the EU membership prospects of both countries.”