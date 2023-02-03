The US warship USS Nitze has arrived in Istanbul for a scheduled port visit.

The Nitze is an Arleigh Burke-class guided- missile destroyer on a scheduled deployment as part of the George HW Bush Carrier strike Group operating in the US Sixth Fleet area of operation to defend US, allied, and partner interests.

“These great NATO allies, the US, and Türkiye,” Jeff Flake, the US ambassador to Türkiye, said.

Also, Commander Katie Jacobson voiced her pleasure to be in Istanbul, calling Türkiye a “highly valuable ally and NATO maritime partner".

Involved in active battle

Speaking about the ship, Lieutenant commander John Thompson said it is capable of anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare.

Thompson added that the ship was last involved in active battle in 2016 in the Yemeni Civil War, off the coast of Yemen, against Houthi rebels.