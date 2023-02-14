TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye will overcome quake disaster with spirit of solidarity: Altun
Turkish Communications Director says the country is fighting against disinformation, manipulation and perception management after powerful earthquakes hit southeastern parts of Türkiye last week.
Türkiye will overcome quake disaster with spirit of solidarity: Altun
Altun noted that at least 94 countries have offered support to Türkiye, and thanked all friendly countries for their efforts. / AA Archive
February 14, 2023

Türkiye will come out of "this massive disaster" with the spirit of solidarity after twin earthquakes hit the country's southeastern region last week, a top Turkish official has said.

Stating that Türkiye is combatting disinformation, manipulation and perception management amid the disaster and crisis period, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said the country is "facing one of the biggest disasters of the world and in the geography, it belongs."

In a letter sent to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Islamic Conference of Information Ministers, Altun said search and rescue efforts began nearly nine hours after the severe earthquakes.

"A total of 113,318 personnel and volunteers from various institutions and non-governmental organizations, 24,727 of whom are search and rescue personnel, are involved in disaster response efforts," he said.

Urging the Ministers of Information from OIC member states to support Türkiye's efforts in fighting against disinformation and informing the public, Altun said: "We believe that your support will be an important sign of the solidarity and unity shown by the Islamic world in difficult times."

"We will overcome this great disaster in the spirit of solidarity," he added.

Altun further noted that at least 94 countries have offered support to Türkiye, and thanked all friendly countries for their support and aid during "this difficult time."

Recommended

READ MORE: Mobilising resources: Türkiye's efforts to tackle earthquake devastation

On February 6, two massive earthquakes struck southeastern Türkiye.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors were centred in Kahramanmaras and hit nine other provinces - Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

They also hit several countries and caused widespread destruction in northwestern Syria.

Nearly 32,000 people were killed in Türkiye, according to the latest official figures.

READ MORE: No time to give up: Miracle rescues continue 183 hours after Türkiye quakes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years