World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Syria's quake-stricken city of Aleppo, state media has reported.

Tedros "arrived at Aleppo airport to tour some hospitals and shelters with (Syria's) health minister and the governor of Aleppo", the regime's news agency SANA said on Saturday.

His visit came five days after two devastating 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Türkiye and Syria, killing close to 25,000 people including at least 3,553 in war-torn Syria alone.

Upon his arrival, Tedros said he was accompanying "emergency medical supplies of around 37 metric tonnes".

"We are very happy that we could come with the supplies," he told reporters at Aleppo airport.

"This is the first supply we are sending."

