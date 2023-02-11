Many residential and commercial buildings managed to withstand the powerful earthquakes, said a seismologist at US Geological Survey (USGS), saying it testifies structures can be built to remain safe in disasters such as the one that struck southern Türkiye on Monday.

"Bad it was, there were quite a lot of structures that did go through this earthquake without collapsing, and that is testimony to the fact that buildings can be engineered to be safe and it appears, in many cases it appears, that they were," Susan Hough told Anadolu Agency in an interview, speaking of the two powerful quakes, the first taking place in the middle of the night, and the second about nine hours later.

Hough said that from the images of the affected areas, she was struck to see that while clusters of buildings caved in, there were structures around them that remained intact.

Türkiye lies on an active earthquake zone with fault lines all around. Hough, who works in the geological survey's Earthquake Hazards Program, warned that aftershocks will continue, and that a powerful earthquake could strike again in the same area months or even years from now.

She said the quakes impacted a much bigger area because of the size of the fault break. Since the earthquake was shallow and there were many people living close to the fault line, many were severely affected.

"An earthquake as large as 7.8 extended (the) fault break 200 kilometres, and the closer you are when the break happens, the more severe the shaking," she explained, using a figure of 7.8 magnitude for Monday's first quake, while Turkish scientists usually give a magnitude of 7.7.

Valuable data collected from quakes

Hough said that while for the general public, this earthquake appeared to be a once-in-a-century event, in fact it was not unusual or unexpected.

"They [Turkish earthquake professionals] worked on this for a long time. In a geologic sense, we knew that big earthquakes were going to happen on these faults. The hazard maps, if you look at them, show high hazard, right along this fault, right along the North Anatolian fault, so in a geologic sense we knew that an earthquake like this was going to happen."

She compared Monday's quakes in Türkiye to the infamous 1906 San Francisco earthquake, saying that it is a similar type of fault, called a strike slip fault.