Türkiye's communications director has condemned those who try to make political statements in the wake of deadly earthquakes which hit the country, killing and injuring tens of thousands.

"This is no time for politics, and we strongly condemn some statements made by some political figures that seek to sow divisions. We are going through a difficult time as a nation. We call on everyone to avoid making irresponsible statements and to be part of the solution," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter on Thursday.

Altun also said Ankara is "grateful" for Twitter's support to fight disinformation in the wake of deadly earthquakes.

His remarks came a day after Türkiye reminded Twitter about its responsibilities toward disinformation, false reports, fake aid campaigns, fake accounts and sharing incorrect information on the social media platform.

"The Turkish authorities had a productive meeting with Twitter yesterday. We are grateful for Twitter’s cooperation and pledge to support Türkiye’s efforts to combat disinformation," Altun said on Twitter.

"Disinformation is humanity’s common enemy and a grave threat to democracy, social peace, and national security. We look forward to working more closely with Twitter over the next few days and weeks," Altun said.

Previously, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the need to fight against provocateurs who use disinformation to create confusion and distress among the people.

'Full control' of search and rescue efforts

"Despite the challenges in the first day of our response due to winter conditions and the second major earthquake some nine hours afterwards, in the following days, we have established full control of the search and rescue efforts," said Altun.