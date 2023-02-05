TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Several killed, dozens injured as a bus crashes in western Türkiye
The bus was traveling from the southeastern Diyarbakir province to the Aegean city of Mugla when the deadly accident happened.
Several killed, dozens injured as a bus crashes in western Türkiye
At least 42 people were also injured, with three in critical condition. / AA
February 5, 2023

A passenger bus has crashed off a road and overturned in western Türkiye, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca posted on Twitter on Sunday that 42 people were injured, with three in critical condition.

The governor’s office of Afyonkarahisar province said the bus was traveling from the southeastern Diyarbakir province to the Aegean city of Mugla.

Recommended

Videos from the scene showed ambulances lined up and a crane holding the bus up.

An injured passenger with a broken arm told Anadolu Agency that he was half asleep when the bus “flew.” He said people were stuck underneath the bus.

READ MORE:Bus crash kills over 20 in southwestern Turkey

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years