Container homes for Türkiye quake victims arrive from Qatar
Hundreds of container homes sent by Qatar will be used to provide temporary shelter to the people displaced by last month's devastating earthquakes in southern Türkiye.
Qatar's envoy in Ankara Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani said his country’s assistance to Türkiye and Syria, which was also hit by the quakes, will continue. / AA
March 4, 2023

Two ships carrying 396 container homes for quake victims from Qatar have arrived in southern Türkiye.

As the ships anchored at Iskenderun port in Hatay province on Saturday, Kirklareli Governor Birol Ekici told reporters that they are making great efforts to restore the quake-hit region, highlighting Qatar's support for Türkiye in the process.

Pointing out the importance of the containers for returning life to normal in the region, Ekici said Qatar also has sent humanitarian aid and search and rescue teams since the February 6 twin earthquakes that killed over 45,000 people in the country.

“They have always supported us, I would like to thank our Qatari brothers for this,” he added.

Qatar's envoy in Ankara Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani said his country’s assistance to Türkiye and Syria, which was also hit by the quakes, will continue.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
