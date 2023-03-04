Two ships carrying 396 container homes for quake victims from Qatar have arrived in southern Türkiye.

As the ships anchored at Iskenderun port in Hatay province on Saturday, Kirklareli Governor Birol Ekici told reporters that they are making great efforts to restore the quake-hit region, highlighting Qatar's support for Türkiye in the process.

Pointing out the importance of the containers for returning life to normal in the region, Ekici said Qatar also has sent humanitarian aid and search and rescue teams since the February 6 twin earthquakes that killed over 45,000 people in the country.