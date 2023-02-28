WORLD
3 MIN READ
Syria facing 'very high number' of cholera cases after quakes: UN
UN humanitarian affairs chief Martin Griffiths says "risk of disease is growing amid preexisting cholera outbreaks" in the war-torn country's northwest region.
Syria facing 'very high number' of cholera cases after quakes: UN
Griffiths said immediate action needs to be taken to restore drinking water to the people of the region to address "the pervasive threat of cholera in Syria". / Reuters
February 28, 2023

Northwest Syria is in the midst of a "very high number" of cholera outbreaks in the wake of deadly earthquakes that exacerbated an already dire humanitarian landscape, the UN's humanitarian affairs chief has said.

"The risk of disease is growing amid preexisting cholera outbreaks," Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on Tuesday, three weeks after the deadly February 6 temblors devastated wide stretches of Syria and Türkiye. 

"The prices of food, household costs, other essential items climb higher." he said.

Immediate action needs to be taken to restore drinking water to the people of the region to address "the pervasive threat of cholera in Syria, northwest and beyond," he added.

More than 50,000 people have died in Türkiye and Syria following the quakes, which toppled thousands of buildings and caused major damage throughout the region.

In Syria, Griffiths said, hundreds of buildings remain at risk of collapsing with thousands in the city of Aleppo potentially needing to be demolished.

"Many people, of course, are afraid to return to their homes yet to be certified safe," he said.

READ MORE: How does aid get into opposition-held northwest Syria?

Recommended

At least 7,259 Syrians were killed in the February 6 deadly earthquakes that rattled northern Syria and southern Türkiye, according to a Syrian rights group on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said 2,534 people were killed in regime-held areas in Syria and 394 others in areas outside the regime’s control.

The group said 4,331 Syrian refugees were also killed in the earth quakes in Türkiye.

According to the rights group, 2,153 children and 1,524 women were among the victims.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras province, affected some 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

READ MORE: Live updates: Scale of quake destruction in Türkiye 'massive' - WHO chief

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane