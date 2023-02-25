Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hosted his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev for talks in Istanbul.

Erdogan and Aliyev held a closed-door meeting on Saturday at the Vahdettin Mansion, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

No further information was released on the meeting, which comes as Türkiye deals with the aftermath of the Feburary 6 earthquakes that have claimed more than 44,210 lives in the country’s southern regions.

Azerbaijan was among the first countries to send rescue teams and relief supplies after the devastating quakes.

Besides sending 867 rescuers and medical personnel to the quake-hit region, Azerbaijan dispatched 15 planes, 395 trucks and a train of 25 containers carrying humanitarian aid supplies.

Earlier this week, Turkish authorities announced rescue efforts ended in all provinces except Hatay and Kahramanmaras, the epicentere of the earthquakes.

Azad Haydarov, an official with the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said: "As our president stresses, we will stay and continue to work here until all rescue and restoration efforts are finalised."

The teams of Türkiye and Azerbaijan are working on the ground, shoulder to shoulder to save lives, he added.