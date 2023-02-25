Explaining that the two biggest earthquakes in Türkiye since 1939 struck approximately nine hours apart, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said, “both of these earthquakes were bigger than the earthquake we experienced in the Marmara region in 1999.

"Moreover, eleven provinces were affected by this situation. Our nation calls these earthquakes the 'disaster of the century'," Altun said in an interview to Kathimerini, one of the leading newspapers in Greece, on Saturday.

Emphasising that everyone from the search and rescue personnel to the security forces and paramedics made a superhuman effort in this process, he said.

“However, there are those [naysayers] who wish to ignore both the size of the disaster and the effort and sacrifice of those who save lives on the field from the first moment," he added.

“Our state is covering the wounds of earthquake victims with all its might. Our citizens do not spare their financial and in-kind support to institutions that carry out aid activities, especially AFAD. Indeed, we have clearly demonstrated the unity and integrity of Türkiye with its state and nation during this difficult period."

“Currently, our government has no priority other than meeting the needs of our citizens and resurrecting our cities affected by the earthquake.”

First priority is to heal citizens' wounds

Asked whether Turkish elections, currently scheduled for May 14, would be postponed, Altun said, “we do not have such an agenda. Our number one priority right now is to heal the wounds as soon as possible. We have people killed and injured in the earthquake."