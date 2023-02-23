As global aid continues to pour into Türkiye and Syria after two major earthquakes jolted the region on February 6, a German hospital has moved to jump on the bandwagon, notably with "expired" medical materials.

In an announcement, staff at the University Hospital Of Ulm were called to help donate material to support Türkiye and Syria.

“You can collect everything that has expired or for various reasons would go into the trash,” the call for help read, with the words “everything that has expired” written in bold.

“Materials that are still in use and have not expired are excluded,” the letter continued.

As the news began circulating on social media, several Twitter users protested the move, with some asking: "Where is your humanity?"

In a statement, the hospital claimed the letter was “not an authorised, official letter” but was from an “internal email,” adding that the institution regretted “the resulting misunderstandings.”

Over 49,000 dead