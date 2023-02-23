WORLD
3 MIN READ
German hospital calls for 'expired' medical supplies for quake victims
There was an outrage on social media after an internal letter from the hospital seeking the collection of expired materials for the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria went viral.
German hospital calls for 'expired' medical supplies for quake victims
At least 43,556 people have died in Türkiye due to the twin earthquakes centred in the southern Kahramanmaras province on February 6. / Reuters Archive
February 23, 2023

As global aid continues to pour into Türkiye and Syria after two major earthquakes jolted the region on February 6, a German hospital has moved to jump on the bandwagon, notably with "expired" medical materials.

In an announcement, staff at the University Hospital Of Ulm were called to help donate material to support Türkiye and Syria.

“You can collect everything that has expired or for various reasons would go into the trash,” the call for help read, with the words “everything that has expired” written in bold.

“Materials that are still in use and have not expired are excluded,” the letter continued.

As the news began circulating on social media, several Twitter users protested the move, with some asking: "Where is your humanity?"

In a statement, the hospital claimed the letter was “not an authorised, official letter” but was from an “internal email,” adding that the institution regretted “the resulting misunderstandings.”

Over 49,000 dead

Recommended

“Currently expired, but fully functional, high-quality and originally packaged consumables - such as bandages, stomach tubes or urinary catheters - are collected,” the hospital said in the statement to clarify their conduct.

“These materials, which explicitly do not include medicines, are passed on to an initiative to support the crisis regions. Non-expired items and materials needed for patient care at the UKU may not be given to third parties by the UKU.”

At least 43,556 people have died in Türkiye due to the twin earthquakes centred in the southern Kahramanmaras province. Over 13 million people in 11 Turkish provinces were affected.

On Monday, another 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the southern Hatay province followed by a magnitude 5.8 aftershock, killing at least six more people and injuring over 560 others.

The quakes on February 6 also devastated northern Syria, killing at least 5,800 people according to figures that were last updated days ago.

The total death toll from both countries has exceeded 49,300. Hundreds of thousands of others were injured and displaced as they lost their homes and belongings.

The earthquake survivors remain in need of further medical supplies and assistance, as well as shelter, warm clothing, foodstuffs, hygienic materials, and more.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment